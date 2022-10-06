Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.86 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.42). Approximately 7,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.40).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.42. The company has a market capitalization of £13.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,044.44.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

