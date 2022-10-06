Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 48,891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 259% compared to the typical volume of 13,602 call options.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 7.3 %
ACB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 43,466,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,187,285. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
