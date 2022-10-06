Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

