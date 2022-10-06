iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 3,527,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

