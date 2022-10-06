IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $275.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $180.16 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

