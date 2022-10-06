iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. 11,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,115. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.