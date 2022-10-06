iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.30. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,154. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.09.

