iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 115,413 shares.The stock last traded at $53.08 and had previously closed at $52.80.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 694.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

