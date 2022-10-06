iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 571,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 697.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.