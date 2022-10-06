iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $31,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IUSG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $84.71. 36,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,985. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

