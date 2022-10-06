iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after acquiring an additional 154,789 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,615.5% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 166,331 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.66 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

