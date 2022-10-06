iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $58.69. 797,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.