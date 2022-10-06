iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after acquiring an additional 557,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

