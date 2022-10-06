iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 286,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $83.87 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

See Also

