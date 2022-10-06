iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,676,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 3,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

