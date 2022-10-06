iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

