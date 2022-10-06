iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Reduced by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 123,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,633,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,467,000 after acquiring an additional 98,320 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 210,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

