iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.17. 16,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.