iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $1,705,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,292. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98.

