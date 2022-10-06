iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $258,420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,292. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

