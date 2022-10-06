iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,351 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82.

