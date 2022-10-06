iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

