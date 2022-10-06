iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

