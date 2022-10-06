iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $8,555,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,289,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,889. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.81 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.76.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.