iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 32,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,701. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

