iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Decreased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $816,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 572,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,095,365. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

