iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,088 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.