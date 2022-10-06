iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 228,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,929. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.