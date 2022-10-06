Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Sells 12,250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 12.0% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day moving average of $337.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.