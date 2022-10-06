Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $289,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

