Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

