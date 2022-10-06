Jade Protocol (JADE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,531.00

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Jade Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Jade Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.68 or 0.00077181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Protocol has a total market cap of $17.10 million and $26,531.00 worth of Jade Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jade Protocol Profile

Jade Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Jade Protocol’s total supply is 1,802,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,090,166 tokens. Jade Protocol’s official website is jadeprotocol.io. Jade Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jadeprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jade Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/JadeProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jade Protocol is medium.com/@jadeprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jade Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol (JADE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jade Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jade Protocol is 15.69532027 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $12,080.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jadeprotocol.io/.”

