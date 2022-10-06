Jane Tufnell Acquires 3,325 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,325 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £5,120.50 ($6,187.17).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON OIT traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.88 ($1.84). 29,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,016. The stock has a market cap of £157.21 million and a P/E ratio of 665.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.40. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.09).

