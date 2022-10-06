Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.16

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $13.38. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.92.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
