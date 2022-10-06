Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.16

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $13.38. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

