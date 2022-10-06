Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

