Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 45,185 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. 525,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,464. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.18.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.