JCSD Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,866 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.24% of MVB Financial worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $432,781.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVB Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MVBF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $30.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

MVBF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,764. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.