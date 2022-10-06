JCSD Capital LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

JCSD Capital LLC cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Popular comprises 2.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 236,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

