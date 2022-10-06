Jefferies Financial Group Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $23.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Carvana has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $309.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

