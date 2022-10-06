JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.