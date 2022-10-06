JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 5.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20. Approximately 23,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 847,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

