J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 6.63% of J&J Snack Foods worth $177,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

JJSF opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.78.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

