JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $174,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 815,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

