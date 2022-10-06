JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $375,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.32. 10,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

