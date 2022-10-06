JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $679,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,473 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,713. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $95.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40.

