JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

