JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 2,677 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after buying an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.45. 185,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,736. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

