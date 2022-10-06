JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 21,636 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.50. 12,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

