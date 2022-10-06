Joanne Curley Sells 988 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $21,380.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,809 shares in the company, valued at $601,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22.

On Monday, August 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10.

On Friday, August 19th, Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $132,652.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $16,608.28.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $183,218.44.

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 32,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,177. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

