John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

WLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

